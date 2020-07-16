|
Hine LUDOWIKA
(Vicky) Passed away peacefully
at home on 5th July 2020
at the age of 92 years.
A much loved wife to Mick (deceased), treasured sister to Lucia and beloved mum to Sylvia, Michael, Maggie and Anthony, and close family Laurie, Karen, Dave, Phil, Lee and James. Adored and cuddly Oma and 'Tick Tok Omi' to Georgina, Rosa, Sophie, Amy, Lauryn, Bella, Max, Rufus and Harry.
Will be sadly missed by family and friends, including those from the community of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Flitwick.
A private family funeral
service will be held.
Family flowers only and donations
if desired for the British Heart Foundation online at www.memorygiving.com/
ludowikahine.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Telephone: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on July 16, 2020