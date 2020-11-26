|
|
|
Baldassarre Luigi
Passed away surrounded
by his
family on
14th November 2020
aged 87 years
Loving Husband to the late Teresa
Father to Giovanni, Consiglia,
Geremia, Angela, Luciana,
Giuseppe and Marisa,
much loved Nonno and Father-In-Law
Funeral service to be held at
St Francesca Cabrini Church, Bedford
on Wednesday 9th December 2020
at 10.00am
Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel : 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 26, 2020