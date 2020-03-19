|
|
|
Dickinson Margaret Passed away peacefully
on 26th February.
Reunited once more with
her beloved husband Allan Dickinson.
The funeral of our lovely mum, grandma, great grandma and sister, will take place on 31st March at
St Pauls Church Bedford at 2.45pm, followed by cremation (family only).
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Mum's favourite
charity - Bedford Daycare Hospice will be gratefully accepted and may either be sent to G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy,
Beds SG19 1AG or donated at
the funeral service.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020