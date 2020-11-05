Home

Margaret Diemer

Margaret Diemer Notice
Margaret Olive Diemer
Aged 96 years

Peacefully in her sleep on
Wednesday 27th October 2020
with her sons by her side.
Devoted wife of Pat (deceased),
loving Mother of Andrew and Mark
Cherished Mother in Law, adored Grandmother, Great grandmother,
Sister and Aunt and friend to
many who will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.

A private family funeral
service will take place.
Flowers or if preferred donations
for Dementia UK may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com

Andrew and Mark would like to
thank the Bedford Borough Council Carers for all their love care and support for Mum.

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 5, 2020
