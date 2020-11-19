|
|
|
Margaret Olive Diemer Andrew, Mark and families would like to thank all relatives' friends and neighbours for the many cards, letters and messages of sympathy received during their recent sad loss of their Mum, Margaret.
A big thank you to everyone who was able to attend in person and via the webcast and for the strength and comfort your presence gave us.
A special thank you to
Rev Canon Charles Royden who led a beautiful service and for the sensitive way in which he delivered tributes to Mum. Also the Carers from Bedford borough Council and the Goldington day Centre, Mum valued all that you did to help her in making life better for her in these declining years,
also Gerard and the team at Neville's Bedford for all their care and help with the arrangements.
Donations in memory of Margaret can still be made for Dementia UK via
www.memorygiving.com
All enquiries C/O Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 19, 2020