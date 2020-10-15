|
|
|
GROVE Margaret Joyce Sadly passed away on
30th September 2020 whilst at
Lillibet House Care Home, Bedford, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife to Barry (deceased) and devoted partner to John (deceased). She will be very much missed by everyone that knew her.
Private funeral service
is being arranged.
Donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 15, 2020