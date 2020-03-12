Home

JENNINGS Margaret 'Anne' of Flitwick, passed away peacefully on 27th February 2020,
aged 79 years.
A much loved wife, mum, mother in law, nanny, sister and friend.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Wednesday 25th March at 10.45am.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Bedford Hospital Charity (Critical Care Unit) or Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital may be made via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill, Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020
