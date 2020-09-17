|
|
|
Laing Margaret Christine In loving memory
of Margaret Christine Laing who sadly passed away on
the 6th September 2020
aged 82 years.
Devoted wife to George,
dearly loved mother to
Patricia, Anthony and Andrew
and adored grandmother to
Alexander, Grace, Angus,
Padraig, Porsche and Aaron.
A private service for close
family and friends, due to Covid,
will take place at 11.00 am on
Monday 21st September 2020 at
St. Mary's Church, Woburn Sands,
with burial thereafter.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Bedford, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 17, 2020