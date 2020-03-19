|
|
|
LEIGHTON Margaret Please join us in a service to celebrate her life which will be held at
All Saints Church, Church End,
Kempston, Beds, MK43 8RH on
Sunday 29th March 2020 at 3.00pm.
Bright clothing to be worn please.
All welcome in the church hall
afterwards for sandwiches,
cake and tea.
If anyone wishes to make donations in memory of Margaret, she asked that they should be for either
Sue Ryder, St. John's or
Cancer Research UK.
These can be left on the day or sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020