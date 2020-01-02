Home

OWEN Margaret (Wornast)
nee Benson Passed away peacefully on
19th December 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife to Chris and a loving mother and grandmother.
She will be missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2.00pm on Thursday 9th January 2020 at Wootton New Life Methodist Church. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the Beds and Northants MS Therapy Centre may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020
