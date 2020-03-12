|
|
|
JONES Maria Luisa Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 27th February 2020.
Maria was a loving Wife,
Mum and Nan and a devoted
nurse at Bedford Hospital.
The funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 18th March 2020 at 2.30pm at St. Mary's Church, Wootton. She will be truly missed by all the family.
Rest in Peace.
The family have requested any donations to go to her respective choice of charity, Cancer Research UK and may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020