Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Jones

Notice Condolences

Maria Jones Notice
JONES Maria Luisa Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 27th February 2020.
Maria was a loving Wife,
Mum and Nan and a devoted
nurse at Bedford Hospital.
The funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 18th March 2020 at 2.30pm at St. Mary's Church, Wootton. She will be truly missed by all the family.
Rest in Peace.
The family have requested any donations to go to her respective choice of charity, Cancer Research UK and may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -