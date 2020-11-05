Home

FOSTER Marion Rose


It is with great sadness we acknowledge the loss of
Marion Foster (Unsworth),
also known as the
White Witch of Kempston,
who passed away on
20th October 2020.
Cherished mum to
Cherie, Adrian and Jennifer,
wife, grandma and great-grandmother
and a good friend to so many.
Private burial has been arranged.
Any enquires to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.

"You're at peace in the arms
of mother earth, Blessed be xxx "
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 5, 2020
