|
|
|
Brookes Martin Philip Of Bedford,
formerly of Ampthill
Sadly passed away on
31st August 2020
aged 71 years
after much suffering bravely
fought over a short period of time.
Taken too soon.
Beloved Partner and Soulmate to Janice and Brother in Law to Tony.
Bedfordshire FA Council
Vice President,
Bedford & District Sunday
Football League Committee,
Riverfield Residents
Association Committee.
A well respected and great friend
to so many and will be sadly missed.
The funeral is by invitation only
and will take place on
Friday 18th September 2020
at Norse Road Cemetery Chapel followed by interment in
Norse Road Cemetery.
Donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK
can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 10, 2020