|
|
|
Brookes Martin Philip Sadly passed away on
31st August 2020 at
Bedford Hospital
after much suffering,
bravely fought,
aged 71 years.
Much loved brother of Stephen and Brother in Law to Sandra and Diane. Uncle of David and Shelby.
A well respected and great friend
to so many, will be sadly missed.
The funeral is by invitation only
and will take place on
Friday 18th September 2020
at Norse Road Cemetery Chapel followed by interment in
Norse Road Cemetery.
Donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK
can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 10, 2020