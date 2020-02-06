|
Anderson Mary Sadly passed
away on
18th January 2020
Aged 80 years
Dearly loved Wife to George (deceased)
Loving Mother to Stuart
Deeply missed by her Brother
Alex and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel,
Bedford on
Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 2.30pm
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired
made payable to
RNLI
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020