Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anderson

Notice Condolences

Mary Anderson Notice
Anderson Mary Sadly passed
away on
18th January 2020
Aged 80 years

Dearly loved Wife to George (deceased)
Loving Mother to Stuart
Deeply missed by her Brother
Alex and friends.

Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel,
Bedford on
Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 2.30pm

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired
made payable to
RNLI
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -