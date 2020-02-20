Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gaylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gaylor

Memories Condolences

Mary Gaylor Memories
GAYLOR Mary Mclean,
Allan 06/10/1956 - 23/02/2015

Five years have passed Mum,
Nan, Sister and Partner.
We all really love and miss you loads.
Our family chain has broken now
you are not in our lives,
Life is never going to be
the same without you,
We all miss you so much,
Words can't describe how we feel.

Love you always,
Rest In Peace.

Love from Daniel, Diane, Jimmy
and the late David,
Kevin, William and Adrian.
Andrew, Rhiannon & Elizabeth
And Grandchildren Rebecca, Callum, Alecia, Grace, Niahm and Lois. Partner Mick and brother Tony and all
brothers and sisters
xxx
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -