GAYLOR Mary Mclean,
Allan 06/10/1956 - 23/02/2015
Five years have passed Mum,
Nan, Sister and Partner.
We all really love and miss you loads.
Our family chain has broken now
you are not in our lives,
Life is never going to be
the same without you,
We all miss you so much,
Words can't describe how we feel.
Love you always,
Rest In Peace.
Love from Daniel, Diane, Jimmy
and the late David,
Kevin, William and Adrian.
Andrew, Rhiannon & Elizabeth
And Grandchildren Rebecca, Callum, Alecia, Grace, Niahm and Lois. Partner Mick and brother Tony and all
brothers and sisters
xxx
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020