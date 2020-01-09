|
Mary Frances Orr Aged 74 years.
Peacefully on 27th December 2019
at St Johns Hospice.
Loving Wife of William (Deceased), much loved Mother and Nana,
who will be sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Funeral service will take place at 12noon on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at Holy Cross RC Church.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Sue Ryder Care St Johns and may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Mary will be received into Church at 5pm on Monday 13th January 2020.
Further enquiries c/o
Neville Funerals Bedford,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020