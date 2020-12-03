|
|
|
ROWLETT Mary Patricia
(Pat) Passed away
at home on
18th November 2020 aged 73 years.
Wife to Brian (deceased), cherished mum to Justin, Marcus and
Rebecca and devoted nannie to Jack, Jessica, Harriet, Erin, Luke and Jacob.
A family funeral will take place
on 10th December 2020.
Flowers or donations for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 3, 2020