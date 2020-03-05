|
SEDGWICK Mary Passed away peacefully at
Bedford Hospital on 20-02-20 after
a short illness, aged 90 years.
Much loved and missed by
husband Harry, son Chris,
partner Shelley, grandchildren
Kieran and Nathan, Tom and Matt.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 10:45am at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Thanks to staff at Bedford Hospital for all their caring help and support. Flowers or donations to
Breast Cancer UK will be gratefully received and may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020