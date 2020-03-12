|
|
|
WHITBREAD Mary Ann Of Ampthill,
passed away
peacefully on
2nd March 2020,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Bryan, much
loved Mum to Graham, Helen and
Stephen, Mother-in-law to Roy and
cherished Nan and Great Granny.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Ampthill Methodist Church on
Thursday 26th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired for the Primrose Unit,
Bedford Hospital may be made via
www.memorygiving.com/marywhitbread
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020