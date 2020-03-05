Home

Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
13:45
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
Mary Wiseman

Passed away peacefully at
Beacon House on
16th February 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife, Mum, Nan, Great Nanny and Mother in law.
Funeral service takes place at 1.45pm on Friday 20th March 2020 at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Luton & Dunstable Hospital
(Stroke Unit) may be given via www.memorygiving.com
or given on the day of the service.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020
