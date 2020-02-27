|
|
|
ROBBINS Maureen Elaine of Harlington.
26.07.1934 - 14.02.2020
Beloved widow of
Denis David Paul Robbins.
Cherished mother of
Charles, Rebecca, Lucy and Ben.
She brought bright light and energy into all our lives and will be greatly
and sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium
on Wednesday 4th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital may be
made via www.memorygiving.com. Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel; 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020