Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Robbins

Notice Condolences

Maureen Robbins Notice
ROBBINS Maureen Elaine of Harlington.
26.07.1934 - 14.02.2020
Beloved widow of
Denis David Paul Robbins.
Cherished mother of
Charles, Rebecca, Lucy and Ben.
She brought bright light and energy into all our lives and will be greatly
and sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium
on Wednesday 4th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital may be
made via www.memorygiving.com. Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel; 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -