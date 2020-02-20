|
Mavis Elizabeth Evans Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on 7th February 2020.
Loving wife of Eric, beloved Granny to Samuel and Katherine.
She will be sadly missed by her sister and all her loving family.
Funeral service takes place at 1.45pm on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020