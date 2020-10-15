|
|
|
Green Mavis Passed away peacefully on
23rd September, aged 88 years.
Adored and devoted wife to Keith and much loved mum to Jennifer, Ian, Ransford, Errol and Junior, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A truly kind and lovely lady who will sadly missed by her family and
all who knew her.
Due to Covid restrictions attendees are limited so bearing this in mind if you'd like to bid her farewell the cortege will be leaving her home at 9.15am.
Funeral service will be held on Friday 23rd October 2020 at All Saint's Church, Queens Park, Bedford.
Flowers welcome.
Any enquiries to Molyneux Jones,
37 St Cuthbert's St, Bedford,
MK40 3JG. 01234 363191.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 15, 2020