PESTELL Mervyn Aged 94 years
of Bedford Road, Wootton,
passed away peacefully on
6th March 2020 at Manton
Heights Care Home, Bedford.
Beloved husband to the late Edna and much loved uncle to Matthew.
Funeral service to take place at 2.00pm on Monday 30th March 2020 at
St. Mary's Church, Wootton followed by burial in Wootton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Dementia UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020