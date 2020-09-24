|
|
|
MEADOWS Michael John Of Marston Moretaine.
Died peacefully with his ever loving wife by his side on 15th September 2020 aged 84 years.
Loving husband to Gerry, dear dad to Deborah and now reunited with
his son Christopher (deceased).
Forever in our hearts.
Private funeral by invitation only
will be held on
Wednesday 30th September 2020.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 24, 2020