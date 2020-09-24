Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Meadows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Meadows

Notice Condolences

Michael Meadows Notice
MEADOWS Michael John Of Marston Moretaine.
Died peacefully with his ever loving wife by his side on 15th September 2020 aged 84 years.
Loving husband to Gerry, dear dad to Deborah and now reunited with
his son Christopher (deceased).
Forever in our hearts.
Private funeral by invitation only
will be held on
Wednesday 30th September 2020.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -