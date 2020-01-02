|
|
|
REILLY Michael Thomas
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 13th December 2019,
after a long battle with dementia at Rivermead Residential Home
with his family by his side.
Darling husband to Monica,
treasured dad to Tracey, Steven
(deceased) and Nikki, wonderful grandad to Steven, Leigh-Anne,
Craig, Chloe and Shannon
and adored great-grandad to his
10 great-grandchildren.
Dear father-in-law to Trevor and Steve.
Funeral service to take place at
11.30a.m. on Monday 13th January 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but donations for Dementia UK
may be sent to: A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Bedford, MK42 8BH
Tel (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020