Michael Semo


1959 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Michael Semo Notice
SEMO Michael (Mick) 18/03/1959 - 10/08/2020.
Passed away suddenly at home
in Clapham on 10th August 2020.
He was a much loved brother to Terry, Christine, Yvonne and Anthony
and will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private funeral service
has been arranged.
Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 3, 2020
