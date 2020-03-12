|
|
|
SIMON Michael On 25th February 2020 peacefully
in hospital
aged 92 years.
Much loved husband of
Margaret, beloved father of Carl and Michele, Papa to Aaron and Emily, father in law to Cassie and Malcolm.
Funeral Service will take place at
12.00 noon on 25th March at the
Bedford Pentecostal Church,
followed by interment at
Norse Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired to the
Bedford Pentecostal Church
may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
All enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020