|
|
|
TAVERNA Michelangelo
At the age of 76 Michelangelo Taverna
was reunited
with the love of his life, Maria Taverna
on the 19th of October 2020.
He lived a happy life but sadly
fell asleep suddenly and
peacefully at home.
Devoted husband to Maria,
much loved father to Carmela and Onofrio, loving father in law to Peter and Marilena, cherished grandfather to Giuseppe, Fabio, Marcella and Gabriele, loving brother to Angela.
Think of him as living, in the hearts of those he touched, for nothing loved is ever lost, and he was loved so much.
Il 19 ottobre 2020, all'età di 76 anni, Michelangelo Taverna si è riunito con l'amore della sua vita, Maria Taverna.
Ha vissuto una vita felice,
ma purtroppo si è spento improvvisamente e sereno a casa.
Devoto marito di Maria,
adorato padre di Carmela e Onofrio, amato suocero di Pietro e Marilena, affettuoso nonno di Giuseppe,
Fabio, Marcella e Gabriele
e amato fratello di Angela.
Pensate che sia vivo nei cuori di
coloro che lui abbia toccato, poiché' nulla che si ama è mai perduto,
e lui era tanto amato.
Funeral kindly entrusted to
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 12, 2020