|
|
|
ROLLINSON MILLICENT
(Milly)
In hospital on 24th December,
aged 75 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Committal service to take place at Bedford Crematorium
Friday 24th January 2020 12.15pm
followed by a service of remembrance and celebration of Milly's life at
St Mark's Church, Bedford.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Myeloma (UK) or East Anglian Air Ambulance via memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020