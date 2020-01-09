Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Millicent Rollinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millicent Rollinson

Notice Condolences

Millicent Rollinson Notice
ROLLINSON MILLICENT
(Milly)
In hospital on 24th December,
aged 75 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Committal service to take place at Bedford Crematorium
Friday 24th January 2020 12.15pm
followed by a service of remembrance and celebration of Milly's life at
St Mark's Church, Bedford.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Myeloma (UK) or East Anglian Air Ambulance via memorygiving.com

Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -