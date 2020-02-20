Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Resources
More Obituaries for Millicent Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millicent Williams

Notice Condolences

Millicent Williams Notice
Williams Millicent
Born in Kingston, Jamaica on October 21st 1943, passed away in Bedford Hospital on 17th January 2020.

Millicent was a motivated and
strong-willed individual, who believed that anything is possible if you believe in yourself, and The Lord.
Her willingness to see good in others and her passion for life will live on in her children and all those who knew her. After battling a long illness, our Mother is at peace now, but she will be
sorely missed.

The funeral will take place on
Tuesday, 25th February 2020,
at Norse Road
Crematorium and Cemetery, Bedford, at 1:45 pm.
Friends are invited after for a celebration of Millie's life at
D'Parys, 45 De Parys Avenue, Bedford from 3.00pm.
For details and donations,
please contact
Calrabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -