Williams Millicent
Born in Kingston, Jamaica on October 21st 1943, passed away in Bedford Hospital on 17th January 2020.
Millicent was a motivated and
strong-willed individual, who believed that anything is possible if you believe in yourself, and The Lord.
Her willingness to see good in others and her passion for life will live on in her children and all those who knew her. After battling a long illness, our Mother is at peace now, but she will be
sorely missed.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday, 25th February 2020,
at Norse Road
Crematorium and Cemetery, Bedford, at 1:45 pm.
Friends are invited after for a celebration of Millie's life at
D'Parys, 45 De Parys Avenue, Bedford from 3.00pm.
For details and donations,
please contact
Calrabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
