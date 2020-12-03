|
ADAMS Molly Elizabeth Of Souldrop, died peacefully on
27th November 2020 at Holmleigh
Care Home, Navenby aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack.
Molly will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Souldrop followed by interment in the churchyard.
Molly would like donations in her memory for the upkeep of All Saints churchyard, cheques should be made payable to 'Souldrop PCC' and
sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 3, 2020