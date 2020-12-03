Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Molly Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly Adams

Notice Condolences

Molly Adams Notice
ADAMS Molly Elizabeth Of Souldrop, died peacefully on
27th November 2020 at Holmleigh
Care Home, Navenby aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack.
Molly will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Souldrop followed by interment in the churchyard.
Molly would like donations in her memory for the upkeep of All Saints churchyard, cheques should be made payable to 'Souldrop PCC' and
sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -