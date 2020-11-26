|
Muriel Iris HOLGATE Passed away on 14th November 2020 aged 87 years following a short illness.
Reunited again with her adored Husband Peter.
Dearly loved Mum of Andrew & Rob, Mother in Law to Tracey & Erika and Nan to Tom, Laura, Marcus & Jack.
She will be sorely missed
by all who knew her
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made to
The East Anglian Air Ambulance
Charity in Muriel's memory via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 26, 2020