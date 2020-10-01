Home

McKINLEY
Muriel 07/06/1926 - 06/09/2020
Funeral has already taken place.
The family wish to thank
everyone for there kind words
of comfort and support
during this sad time.
Also a special thanks to
the Megacare team,
the palliative care team,
district nurses and paramedics,
who offered such help and
support to Muriel
over the past few months.
Please accept this as the families
only acknowledgement.
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 1, 2020
