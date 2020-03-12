|
|
|
Natalie Jane
SHEPHERD Passed away at
Milton Keynes Hospital on
20th February, aged 44,
after a long illness.
Now at peace and will be sadly missed by her Daughter Erin, Sister Stephanie, Dad, Fiona, Mum and Paul.
Funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Thursday 19th March 2020 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020