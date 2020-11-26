Home

Nellie Doris Bodsworth (nee Perriton) Peacefully after a long illness on
12th November 2020 aged 92 years.
Wife of the late Sydney Douglas Bodsworth, loving mother to Susan, dear grandma to Lisa and Neil,
great grandma to Tristan
and sister to William.
A private funeral service will be held by invitation only due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Nellie to British Heart Foundation can be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Tel no: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 26, 2020
