Norma Mary Rockhead Passed away on 1st January 2020, aged 85 years old.

Devoted wife to Ralph Rockhead, loving mother to Patricia, Astrid, Anthony & Kevin, doting grandmother to Camilla, Lauren, Daniel, Nora & Margot.
She will be missed by all who knew her.

Her funeral service will take place on Friday 7th February 2020 12.30pm at All Saints Church, Bedford
followed by interment at
Norse Road Cemetery 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Bedford Hospital Primrose Unit may be given via www.memorygiving.com

All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 16, 2020
