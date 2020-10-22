|
Norma Smith Passed away early on Monday
the 28th September at Bedford Hospital after a period of illness.
The much loved Wife of Raymond, Mother of Catherine and Robert and Grandmother of Alfie, Evie and Sofia will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Donations if desired for Kidney Research UK can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 22, 2020