Olive Humphrey Notice
HUMPHREY Olive May
(nee Woodliffe) of Bromham passed away peacefully on Wednesday 22nd July 2020
aged 90 years.
Loving and much loved wife, mum, mother-in-law and grandma to Tony, Catherine, John, Laurence,
James and Joseph.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Tibbs Dementia Foundation may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral is to be held but a memorial service will take place at a later date,
to be advised. Grateful thanks to all at Salvete Care Home for their care and compassion over the last 11 months.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 6, 2020
