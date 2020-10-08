|
BIRKETT Ortensia (Ottie) Passed away peacefully at
Orchid Lawns Nursing Home on
26th September 2020 aged 86 years.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private funeral service has
been arranged to take place.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for the
Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 8, 2020