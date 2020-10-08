Home

Ortensia Birkett

Ortensia Birkett Notice
BIRKETT Ortensia (Ottie) Passed away peacefully at
Orchid Lawns Nursing Home on
26th September 2020 aged 86 years.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private funeral service has
been arranged to take place.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for the
Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 8, 2020
