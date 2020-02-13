|
|
|
Guerriero Pasqualina Suddenly passed away on
17th January 2020
aged 80 years.
She was a devoted Wife,
adored Mother and Nonna, a much loved Sister and friend to many.
Will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
St Francesca Cabrini Church, Bedford
on Tuesday 18th February 2020
at 12.15pm
followed by committal at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
at 1.45pm.
Flowers welcome.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel : 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020