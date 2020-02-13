Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasqualina Guerriero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasqualina Guerriero

Notice Condolences

Pasqualina Guerriero Notice
Guerriero Pasqualina Suddenly passed away on
17th January 2020
aged 80 years.
She was a devoted Wife,
adored Mother and Nonna, a much loved Sister and friend to many.
Will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
St Francesca Cabrini Church, Bedford
on Tuesday 18th February 2020
at 12.15pm
followed by committal at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
at 1.45pm.
Flowers welcome.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel : 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -