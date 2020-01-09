Home

Pat Fender Notice
Fender Pat Of Harrold, passed away peacefully
on 21st December 2019, aged 90.
Much loved father, grandad,
great grandad, father in law and
true friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
1:45PM on 23rd January 2020
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation via www.memorygiving.com
or on the day.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020
