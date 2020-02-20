Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Johnston

Notice Condolences

Pat Johnston Notice
Pat Elizabeth Johnston
Passed away peacefully on
31st January 2020.
Beloved wife of the Late Geoffrey Johnston, Aunt to Stuart and Catherine Bishop. Great Aunt to Samual Bishop. Sister to the late Roy Bishord
and Partner Peggy and
a very good friend to many.
Any flowers are welcome or if desired donations to Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice can be sent via www.memorygiving.com or can be sent c/o Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -