Pat Elizabeth Johnston
Passed away peacefully on
31st January 2020.
Beloved wife of the Late Geoffrey Johnston, Aunt to Stuart and Catherine Bishop. Great Aunt to Samual Bishop. Sister to the late Roy Bishord
and Partner Peggy and
a very good friend to many.
Any flowers are welcome or if desired donations to Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice can be sent via www.memorygiving.com or can be sent c/o Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020