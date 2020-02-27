|
|
|
Pat Elizabeth
JOHNSTON
Passed away peacefully on
31st January 2020.
Beloved wife of the Late
Geoffrey Johnston, Aunt of Stuart and Catherine Bishop. Great Aunt of Samuel Bishop. Sister to the late Roy Bishop and Partner Peggy and
a very good friend to many.
Funeral service takes place at 10.45am on Monday 9th March 2020 at Norse Road Cemetery Chapel, followed by interment at
Foster Hill Road Cemetery.
Any flowers are welcome or,
if desired, donations to Sue Ryder
St Johns Hospice can be sent via www.memorygiving.com or
can be sent c/o Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020