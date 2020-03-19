|
|
|
Patricia Flynn Aged 71 years.
Sadly passed
away on
9th March 2020 with her family around her.
Much adored Mum to Hayley,
Sharon and Becky.
Devoted Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral service will take place at 12.15pm on Thursday 2nd April 2020
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations for Dementia UK may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020