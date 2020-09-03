|
Costello Patrick Joseph 'Patpat' Sadly passed away with his family at his side on 18th August 2020,
aged 85 years.
Devoted partner to Lee (deceased).
Treasured father and
amazing grandfather,
deeply missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 7th September at
The Holy Cross RC Church,
Goldington
11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired
made payable to
BOLD
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 3, 2020