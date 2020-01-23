Home

McCARTHY
Patrick Francis Died peacefully on 9th January 2020 aged 92 years.
Dearly loved Dad of Martin, Neil and Angela, Grandad and Great Grandad.
Many thanks to all the staff and
carers at Caemac Care.
Funeral Service takes place at
12:00 noon on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, Bedford followed by Burial at Norse Road Cemetery.
No flowers by request.
Donations for Prostate Cancer UK
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE,
Tel 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020
