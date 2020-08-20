Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Walsh

Notice Condolences

Patrick Walsh Notice
Patrick Joseph Walsh Passed away on
Monday 10th August 2020
following a short illness.
A kind and gentle man
who will be sadly missed by all.
Loving husband to Marguerite
and father to Janet & Kelvin and daughter in law Joy.
A wonderful Grandad to Melissa, Siobhan, Ethan, Tegan, Aaliyah,
Theo and Scarlett.
Donations, if desired, to Primrose Unit can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -