|
|
|
Patrick Joseph Walsh Passed away on
Monday 10th August 2020
following a short illness.
A kind and gentle man
who will be sadly missed by all.
Loving husband to Marguerite
and father to Janet & Kelvin and daughter in law Joy.
A wonderful Grandad to Melissa, Siobhan, Ethan, Tegan, Aaliyah,
Theo and Scarlett.
Donations, if desired, to Primrose Unit can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 20, 2020